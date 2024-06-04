CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.13. 64,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

