CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 60,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.85. 5,236,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,655,598. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,190,652. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

