CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 12,794 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AbbVie by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,072,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,166,000 after purchasing an additional 179,143 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $2,746,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.82. 1,790,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,354. The company has a market cap of $285.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.17. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

