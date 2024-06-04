CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 7,771.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 135,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 134,053 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Black Hills by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Black Hills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BKH traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 96,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,860. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $64.47.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Black Hills

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.