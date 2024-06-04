CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $585,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 370,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 74,337 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CL traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $94.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,474. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

