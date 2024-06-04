CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $812,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Western Union by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Western Union Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,352. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

