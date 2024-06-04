CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $41.34 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,783 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 2.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Franco-Nevada worth $41,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Armor Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. now owns 129,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 447,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 149,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 4.4 %

FNV stock traded down $5.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.69. The stock had a trading volume of 269,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,017. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $149.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.07, a PEG ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

