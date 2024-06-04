CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $14.53 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,867 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after buying an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,630,000 after buying an additional 506,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.13. 1,520,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

