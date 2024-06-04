CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.14.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

