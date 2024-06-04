CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1 Million Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,928 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,251,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $7,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,752.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at $400,251,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,565,000 shares of company stock worth $228,862,300. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Permian Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 3,145,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,594,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 4.27. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

