CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

