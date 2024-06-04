CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 152,610 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 940.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,610 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Suncor Energy stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. 2,702,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,181. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

