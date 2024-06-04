CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 1,087,892 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087,892 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.75% of Orla Mining worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 6.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,972,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 344,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $4,712,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLA. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,377. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 0.86. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

