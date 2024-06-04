Cunning Capital Partners LP Invests $1.51 Million in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after buying an additional 1,411,453 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,057,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 4,805.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,973,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AppLovin by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,041,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APP traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.70. 3,778,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,017. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,722,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,624,224. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

