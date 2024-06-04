CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.930-4.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.93-$4.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.58. 8,374,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.85. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 856.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $373.95.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

