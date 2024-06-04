CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $307.00 and last traded at $308.28. Approximately 1,448,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,351,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.95.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.36, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.7% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 462.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.