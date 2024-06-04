CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $958.3-$961.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.68 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.93-$4.03 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $373.95.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,526,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,428. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.85. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

