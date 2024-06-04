Critical Comparison: Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) & Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT)

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. 57.4% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metagenomi and Avalon GloboCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metagenomi $47.26 million 5.30 -$68.25 million N/A N/A Avalon GloboCare $1.26 million 10.84 -$16.71 million ($1.41) -0.87

Analyst Ratings

Avalon GloboCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metagenomi.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Metagenomi and Avalon GloboCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metagenomi 0 1 6 0 2.86 Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metagenomi presently has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 166.57%. Given Metagenomi’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Metagenomi is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Profitability

This table compares Metagenomi and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metagenomi N/A N/A N/A Avalon GloboCare -1,173.55% N/A -55.29%

Summary

Metagenomi beats Avalon GloboCare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases. It has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with ModernaTX, Inc. focusing on new genome editing system for in vivo human therapeutic applications; a development, option, and license agreement with Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize gene edited T-cell receptor-based therapeutic products in the field of treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of human cancer; and a collaboration and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize investigational medicines using genome editing technologies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing mRNA-based Flash-CAR cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops Avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); AVA-Trap, a therapeutic program provides an effective therapeutic option to combat COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions involving cytokine storms; offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, LLC to engage in co-development and commercialization of a series of clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical, and orthopedic products; and corporate research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

