CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 2%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $58.32. Approximately 492,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,672,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941,953.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941,953.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

