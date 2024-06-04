Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $223.15 million and $8.16 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001677 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.