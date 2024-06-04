Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.91 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $228.76 million and $7.91 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001630 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

