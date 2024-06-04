Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVO. Eight Capital upped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Shares of TSE:CVO traded down C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.02. 608,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,349. The stock has a market capitalization of C$374.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.63. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$6.66 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

