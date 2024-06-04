Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

CUZ stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,164 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 916,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after buying an additional 825,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.