Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.20

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 148151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

COUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Coursera Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,327,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,632,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,327,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,632,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,455. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,927,000 after acquiring an additional 328,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after acquiring an additional 570,177 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 4,271.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 135,096 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 388,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 206,226 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

