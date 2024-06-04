Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading Up 0.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $840.00 to $890.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $825.89 and last traded at $821.68. Approximately 465,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,984,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $815.39.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.11.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $751.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.03. The firm has a market cap of $364.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.