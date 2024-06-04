Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $710.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $746.11.

NASDAQ COST opened at $815.39 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $510.57 and a 52 week high of $827.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $751.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $707.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 194.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,597,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

