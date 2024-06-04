Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 661 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,620 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,814,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,129,000 after purchasing an additional 130,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,968,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,936,000 after purchasing an additional 230,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,378,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,772. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $225.07. The stock has a market cap of $175.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.84 and its 200 day moving average is $185.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

