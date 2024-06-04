Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 15,861 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 37,555 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 83,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BME traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.43. 23,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,716. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $42.86.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

