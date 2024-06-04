Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $348.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

