Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 13.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned 0.31% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $88,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.31. 2,715,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

