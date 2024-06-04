Cornerstone Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,483,250 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $71.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

