Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TDVG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. 132,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,942. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

