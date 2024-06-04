Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.11.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $12.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $827.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $510.57 and a twelve month high of $828.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $751.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $707.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

