Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.48

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 20774277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CORZ shares. BTIG Research raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Core Scientific Stock Up 33.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Scientific news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan purchased 65,300 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile



Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

