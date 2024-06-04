Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. PDD makes up 0.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth $238,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PDD by 8.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,392,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,517,000 after acquiring an additional 110,903 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDD by 14.7% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 550,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 70,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth about $3,566,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.92. 8,570,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,267. The company has a market capitalization of $202.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.35. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

