Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,156,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,785. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.58.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

