Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $1,799,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,839,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TMO traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $569.58. 943,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,971. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $575.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.97. The company has a market cap of $217.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

