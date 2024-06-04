Contrasting Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and Alpha Pro Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie de Saint-Gobain 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.0% of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and Alpha Pro Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie de Saint-Gobain N/A N/A N/A $0.34 51.81 Alpha Pro Tech $61.23 million 0.93 $4.19 million $0.36 13.50

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain. Alpha Pro Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie de Saint-Gobain N/A N/A N/A Alpha Pro Tech 6.92% 6.86% 6.23%

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Compagnie de Saint-Gobain on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and vehicles under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, and Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands. It also provides mortars and construction chemicals under the Weber, Chryso, and GCP brands; exterior products comprising asphalt and composite shingles, solar roofing solutions, roll roofing systems, and accessories under the CertainTeed and Brasilit brands; and pipes under the PAM brand, as well as abrasives, adhesives, sealants, tapes, composites, and films. In addition, the company provides interior and exterior systems for construction and housing sectors; ceramics under the SEFPRO brand; polymer shakes and shingle, and insulation cladding solutions; and barriers, terraces, and balustrades. Further, it distributes heavy building materials; plumbing, heating, ventilation, and sanitaryware products; timber and byproducts; bathrooms and kitchens; and site equipment, PPEs, and tools. The company was founded in 1665 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, synthetic roof underlayment, and self-adhered roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

