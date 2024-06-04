CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Update

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other news, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub bought 1,442 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CONMED alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CONMED by 70.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. CONMED has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. Analysts expect that CONMED will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CONMED

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.