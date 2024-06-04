Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.94.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$12.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total transaction of C$165,920.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 222,700 shares of company stock worth $2,471,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

