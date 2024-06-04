Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$6.21 and a one year high of C$13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group
In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total transaction of C$524,000.00. In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 222,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,168 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
