Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$6.21 and a one year high of C$13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total transaction of C$524,000.00. In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 222,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,168 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.94.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

