Comparing Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Virtus Investment Partners and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners 1 1 1 0 2.00 Blue Owl Capital 0 2 9 0 2.82

Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus target price of $247.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $20.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.98%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Virtus Investment Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners $845.27 million 1.94 $130.62 million $16.60 13.86 Blue Owl Capital $1.73 billion 14.66 $54.34 million $0.12 148.08

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Virtus Investment Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Owl Capital. Virtus Investment Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Owl Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners 14.02% 19.61% 4.65% Blue Owl Capital 3.84% 18.15% 10.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $7.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital pays out 600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Blue Owl Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats Virtus Investment Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. Blue Owl Capital Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

