Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Buys A$48,515.23 in Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Peter McGrath acquired 770,083 shares of Comms Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$48,515.23 ($32,560.56).
Comms Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.
About Comms Group
