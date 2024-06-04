Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPG) Increases Dividend to $1.37 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.367 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.35.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
