Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of CBSH opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

