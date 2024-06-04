Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given New $140.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.58. 1,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,086. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,016,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after purchasing an additional 182,167 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,420,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after buying an additional 61,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Colliers International Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after buying an additional 228,824 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.