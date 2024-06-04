Coinmetro Token (XCM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $194.45 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $15,054.47 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011575 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,827.45 or 0.99887371 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012126 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00107082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004025 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Coinmetro Token

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,346,697 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,346,697.01 with 0 in circulation. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s). More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com."

