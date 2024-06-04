Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDROW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.93. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,558. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.