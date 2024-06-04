Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance
NASDAQ CDROW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.93. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,558. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
