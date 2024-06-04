Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 220,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDRO traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.