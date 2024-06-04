CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 5th (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 5th.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 39.9 %
Shares of CNSP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,287,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,558. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
